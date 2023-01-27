SACO — Mark Jones has been named president of Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. Jones stepped into the role Jan. 1 as former President Bob Quentin transitions to retirement.

Jones joined SBSI in 1985 after completing his education at the University of Southern Maine. During his time with the bank, he has gained progressively greater responsibilities in the lending area. Jones will continue to serve as the director of Lending.

“I still carry my first business card around as a reminder that though my position has changed within the bank over the years, the title means nothing other than the capacity it provides to serve my co-workers, customers and the community,” Jones said.

As president, Jones will continue to build on the founding principles of SBSI with a commitment to meet the financial needs of Southern Maine, according to a SBSI press release. He shows this commitment through his volunteer work as a board member and treasurer of Shutterbugs4Charity, board member and vice-chair of Hospice of Southern Maine as well as a trustee and treasurer of Saco United Baptist Church.

Outside of SBSI, Jones has an unrivaled passion for learning, practicing and teaching that pushes him to spend time with others who provide reminders and lessons for staying focused on those things most important in life: service, love and care for those in his circle of influence, according to the release.

“It’s interesting how life requires us to re-invent ourselves over time,” Jones said. “As I’ve gotten older and my body has made me pay for all the foolishness of youth, I’ve had to learn to be kinder to myself. I’ve spent much of my time photographing the natural world around us while out hiking, kayaking and simply being in the great outdoors with friends and family.”

