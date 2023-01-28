BRUNSWICK – Homer Burdette Kenison passed away just before midnight Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 89, at Mid Coast Hospital Brunswick.

Homer (whose name purportedly was gained by his parents from the phone book) was born in Flandreau, S.D. on Dec. 14, 1933, to parents Reuben J. Kenison and Gladys V. (Brakke) Kenison. He was their first born, received with much fanfare, and later joined by his younger sibling Margaret C. Kenison. After his mother Gladys died, while Homer was in high school, his dad married her sister Esther L. (Brakke) Kenison who became like his second mother.

﻿Homer was raised in Flandreau, S.D., attending Flandreau High School, graduating in 1951 as salutatorian, became an Eagle Scout and matriculated to University of Nebraska, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Finance in 1955. He participated in the USAF ROTC program while at the “U of N” and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant also in 1955.

Homer married Shirley M. McKellips in June 1955, before heading off to USAF flight school. While in the Airforce, he attained the rank of Captain, earned single seat fighter aircraft and multi-engine ratings. Homer then served in the NY Air National Guard, flying around world for the Guard. Homer and Shirley were blessed with three boys, Dale Christopher, Scott Jameson, and Bruce Alan Kenison. After moving from Sioux City, Iowas to Schenectady, N.Y., he joined General Electric, qualified as a Certified Public Accountant and was employed in various positions.

﻿Homer married Prisca L. Kenison in February 1976. He joined the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Group as Director of Financial Accounting in 1978 and they moved to Manchester, Conn. where they lived until he retired from Pratt & Whitney and moved to Brunswick. He was a Rotary member throughout his working life. After retiring, Homer enjoyed woodworking as he and his wife Prisca conducted their handmade craft business.

﻿Homer was a member of the First Parish Church in Brunswick, serving on the Financial Committee and keeping the church’s books for many years. He volunteered at the Mid Coast Hospital as a cashier in the cafeteria. Both and Homer and Prisca were proud patrons of the Maine Music Theatre during their life in Brunswick.

﻿Homer is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Kenison, father Reuben Kenison, stepmother Esther Kenison; and sister Margaret Kenison. He is survived by his first wife Shirley M. Bozony; sons Dale (Julie), Scott (Linda) and Bruce (Fran) Kenison, stepsons David (Marsha) and Denis (Joyce) Patrick; and grandchildren Christine, Jessica, Jeffrey, Christopher, Erik and Aaron Kenison, Kristyn Brazelle, Susanna and Brandon Patrick; and great grandchild Jordan Elijah Kenison.

The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Horizons Living and Rehabilitations, and Mid Coast Hospital for their dedicated care of Homer during his illness.

﻿A memorial service will be held on March 3, 2023 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the First Parish Church, Brunswick, with a light reception to follow. The interment ceremony will be conducted on the same day at the 2 p.m. at Old Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Ave., in Augusta.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

For those who wish to make a gift in their honor, the family has suggested donations be made to the Maine State Music T

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous