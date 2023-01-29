Winter made itself known slowly this year, with only a few light snows by the time the season officially began. By then, some of us were already muttering that Maine winters as we once knew them were over. That all changed in recent days, with storm after storm blanketing everything in white, and Press Herald photographers were there to chronicle the season's first big performance.

In photos: After some dustings, snow finally makes clean sweep over Maine

Photo by Gregory Rec

Snow coats trees along the Mousam River near Kennebunk on January 24.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Cecelia Leen, 9, of Cape Elizabeth works on her figure skating moves at a newly opened outdoor rink at Gull Crest Fields the first week of January.

Photo by Derek Davis

David Morrill and Julia Smith, both of Portland, walk up the hill at the Eastern Promenade on Tuesday while sledding on the fresh snow.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Cyclists cross Congress Street in Portland while biking down High Street during the snowfall January 12.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Pigeons fly out of an alley off Congress Street as snow falls on January 12.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Jordan Skaggs, 8, of Portland catches air off a jump while sledding at Riverside Golf Course in Portland on January 22.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A visitor to Fort Williams walks past a view of the Portland Head Light covered in snow on January 21.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Patrick Hanna of Buxton shovels a sidewalk on Commercial Street in Portland on January 23.

Photo by Gregory Rec

As the sun begins to set, a skier starts their last run of the day at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley on January 18.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Sledders pack the hill at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth on January 21.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Terry Ingalls of Portland climbs Cutter Street on roller skis on Wednesday, performing 15 laps, something he does every three days or so. This time of year, Ingalls would prefer to be on snow, but “this has been a disappointing season,” he said. Nonetheless, he’s optimistic about the week’s forecasted snowfall.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Pedestrians walk toward Monument Square on the snow-covered pavement near the One City Center Parking garage on January 12. The snow was a light one that didn’t stick.

Photo by Michele McDonald

Friends Emma and Ethan Polizzi, Adelyn Albert and Ella Wharton found a hill off the Eastern Trail in South Portland to practice their snowboard and sledding skills on January 21, after a substantial snowfall. The Maine Department of Transportation has plans to close a 1.4 mile gap in the trail that will complete it from Bug Light in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A window glows in a house sitting on a snowy hillside at dusk in Gray.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Tim Brubaker and Georgie Brubaker walk their dogs under snow-laden trees at Robinsons Woods on January 21.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Sean Gallagher, a volunteer for a new outdoor skating rink at Gull Crest Fields in Cape Elizabeth, shovels freshly fallen snow from the ice on opening night.

Photo by Derek Davis

A woman walks with a dog at Old Orchard Beach on Jan. 25.

Photo by Derek Davis

A pedestrian rides a bicycle along Main Street in Biddeford on Jan. 25 as light snow falls.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A seagull sits atop the snow-covered statue of Longfellow in Portland on January 25. The day brought a little more snow and rain to the coast.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Clouds envelop South Crocker and North Crocker mountains as an early morning sun lights up snow-covered trees along the Timberline lift at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley on January 18.