ROCKLAND – Charlotte J. Root, 95, passed away peacefully at the Knox Center, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Born in Bristol, Conn., Dec. 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Henry and Vernita Johnson. She attended local schools and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, Conn. Her first employment was with Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in their tax department.

Charlotte met the “love of her life”, John A. Root, at a square dance. The two fell in love, courted and were married Sept. 6, 1947. They recently celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary.

After attending Hartford Secretarial School to become a medical secretary, she worked for a prestigious group of research physicians in the Heart Station of Boston City Hospital. During this same time, her husband completed four years of study at Tufts Medical School.

While living in Boston, Mass., the Roots started their family before moving to Portland, where John completed his internship and surgical residency.

In 1958, the family moved to Rockland where John began his practice of surgery at Knox County General Hospital and later at Penobscot Bay Medical Center. Charlotte was very active in the Hospital Auxiliary until its end. She was an honorary member of the Knox County Nurses Guild and was always thrilled to be included with this wonderful group of nurses.

As an avid volunteer, Charlotte devoted many hours with Pen Bay Medical Center Gift Shop for 42 years, the Lobster Festival for 56 years, the Farnsworth Museum and the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

Charlotte loved people, playing games and annually hosted a large Christmas party at her home. She was truly, “The Party Lady”.

Charlotte was predeceased by her loving son, Peter J. Root in July of 2022; as well as two sisters, Virginia Hoadley and Shirley Williams.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. John A. Root; her children and their spouses, Jeanne and Howard Goldberg, John A., Jr. and Susan Root, Nancy and Ralph Hopkins, Kathryn and Eric White; as well as a niece whom she considered as a daughter, Mary Root and her husband Gene Gower and a special nephew, John Hoadley and his wife Marie. Charlotte was dearly loved by her eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A service and celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at the Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St., Rockport. The service will begin at 4 p.m.

To share a memory or story with Charlotte’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Those who wish may make memorial donations to the:

Knox County Nurses Guild Scholarship Fund

C/O Catherine Wiejaczka

P.O. Box 65

Owls Head, ME 04854