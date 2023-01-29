BRIDGTON – Richard “Rick” Michael Bennett, 61, of Bridgton, died unexpectedly from surgical complications on Jan. 17, 2023.

Rick, was one of four children of Roberta and Russell Bennett of Waterford, Mich. Growing up, his creativity was showcased through his participation in puppetry, painting projects, theater, and photography. He graduated with honors from Waterford Mott High School, where he had been the yearbook photographer. After high school, Rick joined the Air Force, earning awards for marksmanship. Rick’s career in building construction took him to Maine where he worked for Community Concepts, helping families to build their own homes.

Later in life, Rick used his construction expertise to excel as a property adjustor in the insurance industry. Rick was well respected for his knowledge, ability to listen, and offer help without hesitation. At home, Rick enjoyed using his construction abilities for remodeling and fine woodworking projects.

Rick was an amazing cook and loved experimenting in the kitchen, creating spice blends, and growing his own produce. Rick was also greatly fulfilled by his love of his three dogs.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta; brother, Rusty, and brother-in-law, Michael Dooley Sr.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; daughter, Lauren (Gregg) Porter, of Salem, Ohio, son, Richard Bennett of Chester, W.Va., bonus daughters, Andrea Woods of Casco and Teresa (Scott) Lovejoy of Rockwood; sisters, Michele (Wayne) Beckley, Denise Dooley; several nieces and nephews; and beloved grandchildren Anna, Courtney, Dean, Hunter, Jonah, Lainey, Lake, Landon, and Wilder.

Services for Rick will be held at a date and time to be announced in the spring. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to

Deborah Bennett

c/o Norway Savings Bank

1 Harrison Rd.

Bridgton, ME 04009

to assist with service costs.

