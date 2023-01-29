BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger and Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes each scored 21 points and No. 6 Indiana shot 61% from 3-point range to beat Rutgers 91-68 on Sunday.

Four Hoosiers scored in double digits, including Sydney Parrish with 17 and Yarden Garzon with 14. Garzon made four 3-pointers. Berger also added seven assists for Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten), and Parrish and Holmes had six rebounds each.

Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (9-14, 3-8) with 25 points.

Berger’s 21 points were a season high, and her three 3s were more than she had made combined since returning from a knee injury on Jan. 8.

Rutgers outshot Indiana in the first quarter and had a five-point lead in the second, but Indiana responded with an 11-0 run and never trailed again.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 65, ALABAMA 52: Bree Hall made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, and Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0 SEC) in a win over the Crimson Tide (16-6, 5-4) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

PURDUE 73, (2) OHIO STATE 65: Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue (15-6, 605 Big Ten) earned its first top-five road victory in program history, handing Ohio State (19-3, 8-3) its third-consecutive loss.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, UMAINE-FORT KENT 51: Hope Butler led the SeaWolves with 16 points off the bench as SMCC (14-5) rolled to a win in South Portland.

Butler also had six assists and seven rebounds. Tara Flanders recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Kaiyla Delisle added 10 points and eight rebounds in just 13 minutes off the bench.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) PURDUE 77, MICHIGAN STATE 61: Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping the Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) beat the Spartans (14-8, 6-5) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Michigan State hasn’t won at Mackey Arena since 2014.

(23) PROVIDENCE 70, VILLANOVA 65: Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help the Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East) rally past the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) in Philadelphia.