Norway Savings Bank has awarded the Scarborough Public Library a $10,000 grant for their Energy Efficiency Initiative on Jan. 24. The fund will be used to replace the lighting in the library with LED fixtures and lamps that are more energy and cost efficient.

“The Public Library is aware of new technologies that can provide energy and cost savings,” said Library Director Nancy Crowell. “Our current lighting was state of the art 15 years ago. Now an entirely new technology exists which makes replacement to LED lighting cost effective. It is also a good time for us to leverage rebates available through Efficiency Maine. We look forward to continuing our fiscal and environmental stewardship and the grant from Norway Savings will enable us to make this possible.”

The grant was announced in the Jan. 18 Town Council meeting by Councilor Nick McGee.

“Scarborough Library is such a vital community hub, serving our residents of all ages. I’m so pleased that NSB helped the library improve its indoor lighting,” said Rick Flagg, SVP, senior business banking officer, and Scarborough resident.

The Scarborough Public Library also uses and offers other energy efficient, environmentally friendly items. It has rooftop solar panels, an electric vehicle charging station, and LED lights in the parking areas. Kill-a-watt meters for measuring residential electric use are available for checking out at the library. The lawn of the library is also free of pesticides and contains indigenous plants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: