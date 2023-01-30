Photos of the Year opening reception

5 p.m. Friday. Lewis Gallery at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. pressherald.com

During First Friday Art Walk, be sure to head to Portland Public Library for the opening reception of the Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year. Several staff photographers will be there to chat about what went into making some of their photos, and light refreshments will be served. Swing by the Lewis Gallery through Feb. 17 to see the images in person or hop online to view the gallery.

Portland On Tap

1 and 5 p.m. sessions. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, I Civic Center Square, $42.50, $65, $10 designated driver, 21-plus. crossarenaportland.com

There are two sessions to choose from at Portland On Tap, and both promise to be a heck of a good time if you love craft beers. To up your game even more, grab tickets to the VIP session, which starts at noon and includes access to a special area with exclusive beers and a nifty commemorative bag. All attendees receive a souvenir sampling glass, and you’ll need it, because there will be more than 120 craft beers from over 60 breweries. Plenty of food will be available to offset the brews in your belly.

‘Killer Comfort’

12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 18. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St. Portland, $20. goodtheater.com

Good Theater presents three Saturday matinees of the original comedy “Killer Comfort,” written and performed by Lynne McGhee and directed by Brian P. Allen. Inspired by McGhee’s pandemic binge-watching of crime shows, the play features her personal stories and satirical advice on how to avoid becoming the next victim. “Killer Comfort” packs a lot of funny punches into an hour, so choose your day and grab a ticket.

Portland 207 Day Scavenger Hunt

Saturday and Sunday. Portland locations. free, registration required. 207day.portlandmaine.com

For a unique and fun way to get out of the house for a midwinter adventure, download the Scavify app and register for the free Portland 207 Dav Scavenger Hunt. You’ll use it to submit photos, scan QR codes and check-in at hunt locations. When all is said and done, the person who completes the most tasks wins the Portland Explorer Award, but a fun time is guaranteed for all, and you’ll also find some special $2.07 deals from some participating businesses.

