Dance

Feb. 3

“Uncommon Accord”: Portland Ballet and Colby College, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook westbrookpac.org.

Feb. 4

Swing dance/concert and silent auction: 6:30 p.m., Westbrook High School gym, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $10 adults, $5 students in advance. $12 and $8 at door. Call 318-6637 or visit facebook.com/WestbrookMusicBoosters.

Music

Feb. 3

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Chas Lester, Evan Haines, Tyler Quist: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 4

Mike Preston and Kim Curry: 6:30 p.m., $5, Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Kris Delmhorst: $20, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Feb. 5

Sunday brunch hip hop: 10 a.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 8

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 9

Jimmy G. and Billy B.: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Feb. 10

Jay Larkin: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Cowboy Angels: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

