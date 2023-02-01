Seacoast Eat Local’s annual photo contest is back. The publication is seeking submissions of photos that celebrate local food in the Seacoast. The winning photo will be the cover of the 2023 Seacoast Harvest. The organization is also offering the winning photographer a Seacoast Eat Local T-shirt and all who enter a chance to win farmers’ market tokens.

Seacoast Harvest is a free food resource guide, available as a print magazine and searchable website, for local food shoppers in the Seacoast of New Hampshire and Maine.

The contest:

● The contest opened on Monday, Jan. 30 and closes on Sunday, Feb. 26.

● The organization is looking for photos that celebrate local food. Examples can range from close-ups of produce and farm/garden landscapes to children at a pick-you-own patch or people shopping at a farmers’ market or farm stand.

● All photos must have been taken by the photographer within York, Strafford, or Rockingham counties.

● Participants can read the full contest rules and submit up to three (3) entries at www.seacoasteatlocal.org/photo-contest.

● The winner will be notified by March 13 and the guide will be available in print and online in early May.

For more information, visit seacoastharvest.org.

