WALDOBORO – Elizabeth (Lincoln) Page, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in her long term care residence at 913 Depot St. in Waldoboro.

Born on Sept. 8,1924 in Eastham, Mass., she was the wife of Cleveland A. Page and the daughter of Captain Frank. B. Lincoln and Florine Davis Lincoln.

Captain Franklin B. Lincoln was a member of the Coast Guard for 42 years which resulted in the family being moved about the country from Massachusetts, Maine to California and Florida in her younger years.

She graduated from Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1942 missing her graduation ceremony as it took place during one of her father’s several transfers.

In 1948 she was married to Cleveland Page, having met in Boston, Mass. while Cleveland was attending law school, and she working in the Boston area. They were married in Cape Cod on Memorial Day, May 30, which was also Cleveland’s birthday.

Cleveland and Elizabeth returned to Damariscotta, Cleveland’s hometown, to begin his 61-year law career, and to raise their family. They purchased and renovated their first house on School Street from Cleveland’s father, Otis Page. It is believed to have been built in the same year as the Chapman Hall House on Main Street.

In 1954 they moved to the “brick house” on Route One in Damariscotta, formerly a tavern and now the business establishment owned by N.C. Hunt. It is here where Elizabeth and Cleveland were to raise their four children for 16 memorable years, in the neighborhood with families such as Jimmy Phillips, Neal Ward and David Chapman.

In 1971 the family purchased most of what is known as Glendon Farm on Route One in Nobleboro to finish raising their family and enjoy their retirement years. Elizabeth’s beautiful flower boxes on the sides of the house were an attraction enjoyed annually by those passing by on Route One.

Elizabeth was primarily a homemaker in her early married life, running a preschool for several years on the first floor of the “brick house”, but more importantly serving many years as Cleveland’s legal secretary after the children left home. A task made easier as many of Cleveland’s years of law practice were spent working out of the family farmhouse. Many a will was witnessed by the Page family children over the years.

In 2009, a year after the passing of Cleveland, she moved to Union, as living and taking care of the beloved family farm was just too tall a task.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elizabeth loved collecting dolls, flea marketing, knitting, gardening and growing flowers, a love she inherited from her mother. She and husband Cleveland spent a few of their retirement years wintering in Florida, but that was short lived as the enjoyment of watching their children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities took precedence over warmer weather.

Elizabeth was well-known for her felt LA mini-spirit flags seen at Lincoln Academy basketball games. They live on as a tradition at Lincoln Academy during Homecoming Week, being hidden daily for students to find earning Homecoming Points for their class and a huge sense of pride for finding them! She was also known for her mohair mittens, a staple donation at the LA Booster auction helping raise money for LA students and athletes.

Elizabeth was predeceased by husband, Cleveland; daughter, Julie; brothers Philip and Bernie, and sisters Ida and Margarite.

She is survived by her sister, Priscilla Wheatley; sons Lincoln, Philip and wife Gail, and Bradley and wife Darcy; son-in-law, Scott Burnheimer; grandchildren Todd Page, Sean Page, Holly Page Gwozdz, Ryan, Eric, John and Sara Burnheimer, and Garrett Page; and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Cleveland A. Page family wishes to thank, and is especially grateful to Nancy Smith and family of Smith’s Foster Home for the loving care and comfort she and her family provided for Elizabeth prior to her passing.

A family led graveside service will be held in July at the Page Family plot in the Damariscotta Hillside Cemetery.

A family led graveside service will be held in July at the Page Family plot in the Damariscotta Hillside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Donations in Elizabeth Page’s memory can be made to the Ecumenical Food Pantry care of the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle.