EAST BALDWIN – Devoted man of our Lord Jesus, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, and brother, passed into our Savior’s arms on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Born Dec. 25, 1941, to Ernest and Doris Pomerleau of Augusta. After working at Giltex and LaVerdiere’s, he landed his dream job at GTE for 34 years before retiring. He enjoyed his family, being a church deacon, home, and his Kubota tractor.
He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Doris Pomerleau.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta “Gail” Pomerleau; daughters Penny Hamilton and husband Allen, Debra Smith and husband Dale; and sister, Jeanne Raynes and husband Ron. He will be missed and in our hearts forever.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Steep Falls Country Church, 35 Main St., in Steep Falls.
To share memories of Ray or to leave the Family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: https://www.kidney.org/donation
