Southern Maine Community College announced Monday, Jan. 30 that Dayna and Sean Riley, of Maine Course Hospitality Group, have created an endowment to establish the Riley Family Scholarship.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance and support to Southern Maine Community College Hospitality Management students annually.

Dayna and Sean Riley have spent 40 years in the restaurant and hotel business and are currently part of Maine Course Hospitality Group, with 24 hotels across Maine, New England, upstate New York and Florida. The Rileys were initially connected to SMCC through their son, Shamus Riley, who attended the college. Sean served as an advisor to the college as well.

“Our son is a graduate of this program, as are many of our team members, all the way up to a corporate director of operations,” Sean Riley said in an email. “The hospitality industry relies on programs like the hospitality management program at SMCC to support our hotels and the Maine economy. This industry has been good to our family, so helping SMCC students entering this business allows us to give back.”

“If you read the Maine Course Hospitality Group purpose, the first words are ‘to positively impact lives.’ The Riley’s and Maine Course have built their business on the same foundation as SMCC’s core mission, improving the lives of Mainers and their communities,” SMCC President Joe Cassidy said. “This scholarship will have a real impact on SMCC students for many years to come. There is no more significant way to support your community than to build people up so they can positively impact their communities and improve their lives. That’s what you’re doing with this endowment.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must demonstrate financial need, be in good academic standing, be enrolled in the hospitality management associate degree program, and have current or previous hospitality work experience.

Students interested in applying can contact the SMCC Foundation office at 207-741-5559 or [email protected]

SMCC announces fall semester dean’s list

Southern Maine Community College announced that more than 1,200 students have made the 2022 fall semester dean’s list.

They include:

Cape Elizabeth: Wendy Breen, Heather Chase, Sean Collins, Molly Dall, Annika Demeter, Kiana Fuller, Hirruy Hagos, Ian Kruger, Rosa Larrabee, Brooke Pidhajecky, Mars Robichaud, Thomas Rodda, Jude Sauter, Shaun Tuttle and Georgia Wood.

Scarborough: Richardsky Adoux, Caden Angell, Sean Arsenault, Alison Berta, Lucas Betts, Liam Bradley, Harry Braeuer, Molly Carter, Ava Cavanaugh, Faye Cullivan, Nick Dehler, Giovanna Fizell, Noah Forget, Cooper Formant, Adriene Fuller, Meghan Gilchrist, Helen Griffin, Jaime Higgins, Ben Joys, Joseph Kabaso, Sarah Kyle, Jack Lafayette, Andrew Lane, Ai Ling Li, Jacob MacMillan, Whitney Martin, Derek Miller, Ben O’Shea, Sam Patch, Ruby Phelps, Andrew Pooler, Emylee Porter, Natalya Sanfino, Christine Small, Mollie Verreault, Alexia Vyas, Sophie Walker, Abigail Wendel, Emma Whipkey and Colby Whitaker.

South Portland: Brenna Albert, Kendra Alexander, Pietro Amoroso, Peter Anastasoff, Kaylin Apt, Jenna Ball, Alex Bambile, Emma Boivin, Mackenzie Bowden-Damon, Julia Brahms, Andrew Briggs, Liam Brown, Emma Campbell, Austin Cantara, Quinn Cardale, Suwigya Chaudhary, Taylor Clement, Matt Conley, Kevin Connor, Rin Cox, Christopher Crout, Olivia Dalphonse, Randall Delaware, Isabella Diphilippo, Marika Dominguez, Timothy Dubois, Hayley Eastman, Omar Elalam, Amy Eldredge, Jesse Feeney, Zach Frank, Miranda Gleason, Megan Gosse, Sara Groshens, Jenn Gross, Biken Gurung, Andi Hammond, Janeille Isaacs, Don Diego Kabwau, Evan Kaminski, Alexander Leupold, Edward Lewandoski, Iza LoBue, Djimi Longi, Mallory Lord, Julia McBride, Ahmed Mohamed, Tyler Morin, Camdyn Morrill, Becky Morse, Aime Franck Mugisha, Emmanuel Mutangana, Margaret Nason, Daniel Ndele, Eliza Nelson, Jed Newcomb, Thecle Nimpe, Finn O’Connell, Justin Olango, Cassie Ottati, Hylah Owen, Morgan Pasquali, Severina Pedro, Anthony Phillips, Mackenzie Piechota, Kate Plumb, Emily Roberge, Leah Ryan, Isabella Santeramo, Joyce Simbi, Sophia Singh, Abigail Sladen, Kelly Slechta, Amelia Smith, Julia St. John, Dolly Letters Stanger, Calvin Stanly, Caleb Torgerson, Ari Townsend, Scout Townsend, Sarah Trinward, Nathan Tshibemba, Delphine Uwingabire, Thanh Vo, Jewels Ward, Harry Weisenburger, Tianna Wilcox, Matthew Wilkinson, Sam Willsey and Michael Yattaw.

