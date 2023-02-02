NEW HIRES

F.L. Putnam Investment Management Co. has hired Jill Hibyan as a private client adviser in its Portland office. Hibyan brings nearly two decades of experience working with high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. Most recently, she served as vice president and portfolio manager at R.M. Davis, where she was responsible for servicing $350 million in assets for more than 150 clients. Hibyan has a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, a certificate in financial planning from Boston University, and a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College. She is a certified financial planner and and certified trust and fiduciary adviser.

Sebago Technics, a South Portland engineering firm, has recently made three new hires. Zack Jackson has joined the firm as a transportation engineer. He is a recent graduate of the University of Maine with a B.S. in civil engineering, and interned with Sebago’s Transportation Team last summer and fall. Barth Mayengo has been hired as a CAD technician. He is a Southern Maine Community College student studying architectural and engineering design. Margo Barajas has joined Sebago as a Maine-licensed landscape architect. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a master’s degree in landscape architecture, and has worked for several years as a landscape designer/project manager with local firms.

PROMOTIONS

Jessica Ward has been promoted to senior account manager at Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications. Since joining the Bangor firm nearly two years ago, she had served as a content writer and junior account manager. Ward began her career in early education, working as a pre-K teacher in Hampden and Bangor. She graduated from Beal College with a degree in early childhood education, and in 2021 earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Husson University.

Richard P. Olson has been named managing member at Portland law firm Curtis Thaxter, succeeding Jim Costello. Olson has been with the firm since 2017, providing counsel to businesses and entrepreneurs on a range of issues including sales and acquisitions, disputes, real estate and restructuring. Emily P. Crowley has also been named a member of the firm. Her practice focuses on business litigation and counseling small and mid-sized businesses on employment issues. She joined Curtis Thaxter in 2021 after practicing law in Boston for nearly a decade.

University Credit Union has promoted Cody Faloon to business services manager. Faloon began his career at UCU in 2007 as a part-time teller before advancing to other roles within the credit union, including consumer lending and human resources. Most recently, Faloon was a mortgage loan originator on the credit union’s real estate lending team. He has completed business studies at the University of Maine and Eastern Maine Community College.

Julia Tate has been promoted to partner and principal of Portland-based Simons Architects. She has been a member of the studio since 2015 and has practiced architecture for over 15 years. Tate holds a bachelor of architecture degree from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York, and is a licensed architect in New York and Maine.

Accounting and advisory firm Baker Newman Noyes has promoted Dan Gayer and Julie Paquette to principals in its Portland headquarters. Gayer joined the firm’s tax practice in 2011, and has served clients in a variety of industries, particularly technology, manufacturing and distribution. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. Paquette began her career in BNN’s assurance practice in 2006, and specializes in the health care and nonprofit industries. She also participates in training and mentoring for staff. Paquette earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s College.

