SPRING HILL, Fla. – Bernice “Bunny” Hutchins, 72, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, in Spring Hill, Fla. after a long illness.

Bunny was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Oct. 7, 1950. She is survived by her husband of 51 loving years, Lawrence “Larry” Hutchins of Spring Hill, Fla.; her daughter, Bobbi-Jo Hutchins and partner Linda Corliss of Berwick, her daughter, Billi-Jo Melick and husband Joe Melick of Lyman. She had two grandchildren, Zarek Melick and Erica Richardson; and three great-grandchildren, Lexie Corliss, Ayden Richardson, and Damyen Richardson.

Bunny was the second child of 12 and the oldest daughter of the deceased, Leland and Barbara Tracy.

She is survived by five brothers, five sisters; many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She was predeceased by one brother; her mother, Barbara Tracy, her father, Leland Tracy, and stepfather, Joseph Johnston.

A burial and Celebration of Life will be held later this spring/summer in Maine.