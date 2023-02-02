SCARBOROUGH – Jeannette M. Wallace, 87, passed away on Friday Jan. 27, 2023, at the Kennebunk Nursing Home and Rehabilitation.

Jeannette was born in Anson to Charles and Vera MacDonald and raised her family in Madison until moving to Scarborough in 2009. She was employed for numerous years at Ferris Supply, in Madison.

Jeannette was an avid golfer and a former club champion at Lakewood Country Club, East Madison. She was a great cook and known for her “dynamites” and breads. She also dabbled in artwork – paintings.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard Wallace in 2016; daughter, Wendy Liberty in 2013; sisters Connie Maillet and Frances Bearor.

She is survived by her sister, Joyce Schofield of Keene, N.H.; a daughter, Stacie (Wallace) Flynn and her husband, Kevin Flynn and granddaughter, Averey Flynn of Scarborough; son, Scott Wallace and his wife, Stephanie (Boardman) Wallace of Fairfield, and grandchildren, David Wallace and his wife Desiree Wallace, and Sierra Boardman; granddaughter, Natalie Stopyra and her husband, Peter Stopyra and great-grandson, Pheonyx Stopyra of Merrimack, N.H.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Kennebunk Nursing and Rehabilitation for her care.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Maine Veterans Cemetery, in Augusta.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in her memory to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis TN 38105