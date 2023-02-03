A Sebago man was charged with assaulting a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon after people reported a man was flagging down cars in the road and trying to get inside.

Deputies charged Christopher Hunt, 42, with assaulting a deputy, refusing to submit to arrest and violating his conditions of release.

When Deputy Brandon Pelton arrived in the area around Sebago and Folly roads in Sebago, the sheriff’s office said that Hunt “immediately ran away,” but a nearby homeowner reported that Hunt had attempted to force his way into their home. After a brief chase, the sheriff’s office said Hunt hit Pelton in the face “multiple times” with a “closed fist.”

A neighbor and a passing driver stopped to help the deputy with the struggle, and more officers arrived to assist in the arrest, the department said.

Officers booked Hunt into the Cumberland County Jail after he was treated and released from Maine Medical Center. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Donald Foss said Hunt was not injured during the arrest.

Deputies believed Hunt was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and his “erratic behavior” created some medical concerns, Foss said.

Hunt was scheduled for arraignment in Cumberland County Unified Court Friday. The sheriff’s office said he was already under six sets of bail conditions at the time of his arrest.

Pelton had minor injuries and was also treated at Maine Medical Center.