Boston University scored twice in the final 11 minutes of the game and beat the University of Maine 5-3 in a Hockey East game on Friday in Orono.

Wilmer Skoog scored the go-ahead goal with 10:59 left in the third to give the Terriers (20-6, 14-4 Hockey East) a 4-3 lead. Jeremy Wilmer added an empty-netter.

Ben Poisson and Lynden Breen scored in the second period, while Nolan Renwick scored in the third for Maine (11-13-2, 5-8-1). Devin Kaplan, Matt Brown and Ryan Greene also scored for BU.

Drew Commesso had 25 saves for Boston University, while Victor Ostman had 20 saves for Maine.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3, SUFFOLK 1: Joe Stanizzi stopped 33 shots and the Nor’easters (14-5-1, 12-4 CCC) beat the Rams (6-12-2, 4-11-1) in East Boston, Massachusetts.

Logan DiScanio, Mike Tersoni and Ryan Kuzmich all scored for UNE. Anthony Sciucco, Noah Szretter, Aidan Curran, Jake Fuss and Alex Sheehy each had an assist.

NORWICH 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Three players scored as the Cadets (16-4-2, 12-1-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (5-16-2, 4-12) in Northfield, Vermont.

Jeff Pollara scored and Kyle Penton had 28 saves for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 1, AMHERST 1: Albert Washco scored in the third period and the Polar Bears (11-6-2, 5-6-1 NESCAC) tied the Mammoths (12-4-3, 10-2-1) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Alton Machen scored earlier in the third period for Amherst.

HAMILTON 3, COLBY 1: Fred Allaire scored two goals, Ben Zimmerman had one, and Jack Grant made 22 saves as the Continentals (10-8) downed the Mules (10-7) at Clinton, New York.

Carter Breitenfeldt scored for Colby. Andy Beran made 22 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

HOLY CROSS 2, MAINE 1: Alexia Moreau scored in overtime as the Crusaders (6-22-1, 5-17 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (13-15-2, 10-11-1) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Alyssa Wruble scored earlier in the third period to tie if for Maine. Mary Edmonds scored in the second period for Holy Cross.

Jorden Mattison had 21 saves for Maine, while Madison Beck had 35 saves for Holy Cross.

NORWICH 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Maddy Young scored in the first period and the Huskies (11-10-1, 9-5-1 NHEC) tied the Cadets (14-5-2, 12-1-2) in Gorham.

Taylor Giouard scored for Norwich.

Haley McKim had 42 saves for the Huskies, while Leocadia Clark had 25 saves for Norwich.

HAMILTON 4, BOWDOIN 1: Four players scored as the Continentals (15-3-1, 9-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-12-1, 2-11) in Brunswick.

Allie Britt scored the lone goal for Bowdoin. Sally Solotaroff-Webber made 17 saves.

AMHERST 3, COLBY 2: Anna Baxter scored in overtime as the Mammoths (19-1, 12-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (11-6, 5-6) in Waterville.

Meg Rittenhouse and Courtney Schumacher scored in the third period as Colby rallied to tie it. Gretchen Dann scored in the first and Alyssa Xu in the second for Amherst.

SUFFOLK 2, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Avery Lutrzykowski and Maeve Crehan scored in the first period and the Nor’easter (7-10-3 6-5-2 CCC) played to a tie with the Rams (13-5-2, 11-1-2) in Biddeford.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 68, BATES 63: Xander Werkman scored 13 of his 22 points in the final 4:12 of the game and the Polar Bears held on to beat the Bobcats in Lewiston.

Werkman also had 10 rebounds, while Michael Simonds had 13 points and six rebounds for Bowdoin.

Steph Baxter had 19 points, while Trace Gotham and Simon McCormick each added 13.

TUFTS 63, COLBY 54: Dylan Thoerner scored 24 points as the Jumbos (15-, 4-3 NESCAC) beat the Mules (15-6, 2-5) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Noah Tyson had 12 points and Jack Lawson had 10 for Colby.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TUFTS 59, COLBY 53: Maggie Russell had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Jumbos (15-6, 6-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (8-11, 3-4) in Waterville.

Sofia Gonzalez and Hannah Kelly each added 12 for Tufts.

Lydia Mordarski had 21 points and seven rebounds for Colby. Caroline Smith added 11.

BOWDOIN 71, BATES 63: The Polar Bears (14-7, 3-4 NESCAC) outscored the Bobcats (9-10, 2-5) by 13 points in the third quarter on their way to a win in Brunswick.

Sela Kay had 13 points, while Annie Boasberg added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Bowdoin.

Meghan Graff had 23 points and Morgan Kennedy added 15 for Bates.

