New leader takes reins at horse shelter

The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals has a new executive director. Kathy Woodbrey has been with the organization for 11 years and was chosen because of her lifelong commitment to equine welfare that began over 40 years ago. She plans on helping the organization thrive by building on its current success while working on its continuing growth.

Woodbrey takes the place of the now retired CEO Meris Bickford. During her 15-year tenure, Bickford worked in many capacities for MSSPA. Her leadership and vision helped to turn the Windham facility into one of New England’s top horse shelters. Shortly after she began her retirement, Bickford was awarded the EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award for 2022. This national award celebrates the humanitarian achievements of a member of the equestrian world.

Lovely weather for a sleigh ride together

Windham Parks and Recreation is hosting a Feb. 16 trip to High View Farm in Harrison, where friends and families can enjoy an old-fashioned ride in a horse-drawn sleigh. Keep warm around a fire with hot chocolate and marshmallows. The bus leaves the Town Hall parking lot at 8 School Road at 11:30 a.m. and will return at 4:30 p.m. The cost for the trip is $30 per person. For more information, call 892-1905.

Lacrosse sign-ups

Windham youth lacrosse registration is now open to students in grades K through 8. Visit windhamlacrosse.com to find the complete registration instructions. Indoor practices will begin March 31 at the Gorham Sports Complex.

Help a neighbor

With heating prices at record highs, there are many people in the community who are in need of some assistance. Consider donating and/or volunteering your time to the Windham Food Pantry or Windham General Assistance. Call 892-1931 for the pantry or 892-1906 for General Assistance. For those in need of support, appointments can be arranged by calling the above numbers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

