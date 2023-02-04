A motorist who was injured after his truck crashed Friday has died from his injuries, Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Halifax, Mass., was rushed to the hospital after his 2004 Ford pickup truck hit a guard rail and then overturned on the Maine Turnpike in Saco around 1:50 p.m.

Kennedy was headed southbound over the Saco River Bridge when he struck a median guard rail causing his truck to roll over and stop in the breakdown lane. Kennedy was ejected from the truck and landed in the road, state police said.

Another vehicle struck debris that had fallen out of Kennedy’s truck bed, but no one was hurt, police said.

Kennedy was originally taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford, then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was listed as in serious condition Friday.

An initial investigation shows speed was not a factor in the crash, and that Kennedy was not wearing his seatbelt, state police said.

