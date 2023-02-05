Having recently become acquainted with several musicians living in Ukraine, I’ve realized that their country is an advanced democracy that is not culturally very different from our own. I am increasingly fearful when I hear Washington politicians speaking of withdrawing military support from Ukraine.

I am reminded of the famous words of Pastor Martin Niemöller, delivered in the aftermath of World War II, which begin: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist,” and ends, finally, with: “… then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”

As a nation, it is important for us to stand against unjustified invasion and war crimes. Learning this lesson of history is painful but should be required.

David Scotton

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: