With regard to Ed Murphy’s recent article on snow shoveling (“If you think your heart’s not in it, avoid shoveling wet, heavy snow,” Jan. 27), Portland has an excellent program that has volunteers shovel out the elderly. It is managed by the City of Portland’s Office of Elder Affairs. They do a great job.

Ed Reagan
 Portland

