HOLLIS – Edward J. Hodgdon, 74, of Nichols Lane died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough with his loving family by his side.

Edward was born in Portland on May 18, 1948, the son of the late Walter E. and Helen M. (Perry) Hodgdon. Following high school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army.

Edward married the love of his life, Linda J. Heikkinen on June 17, 1978 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Portland.

Upon his return home from the Army, he started working as a truck driver with Songo Shoe for a short time before he started driving for the J.J. Nissen Company in Portland, a position he held for many years before the onset of Rheumatoid Arthritis forced him to retire early. He then became a stay-at-home dad, raising his two sons.

Edward was a member of the Dirigo Jets Drum and Bugle Corps, playing the snare drum.

He was very proud of his yard and kept it immaculate. Not only would he mow his lawn, but he could often be seen mowing the neighbor’s lawn and would never take any money for his labors.

He loved hockey, was a season ticket holder for the original Maine Mariners, a diehard Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. He had his own LEGO room, where he would spend hours assembling different sets including the Ferris Wheel, the baby grand piano, Star Wars Death Star, Millennium Falcon, and even a roller coaster.

His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. He will long be remembered as a loving, caring, giving, and generous man who will be missed by many.

He was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Shaw, two brothers, Calvin and Carroll Hodgdon.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hodgdon of Hollis; two sons, Edward P. Hodgdon and his husband Martin Lescault of Scarborough, Peter J. and his wife, Brooke Hodgdon of Naples; three grandchildren, Darian Hodgdon, Callie Barber, and Patrick Barber; a sister, Barbara Gauthier of California, a sister-in-law, Hugette of Sanford, a brother-in-law, Merton “Bud” Shaw, Jr. of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Edward’s life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. in Portland from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be private.

To view Edward’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Edward’s memory to the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough at http://www.mainevets.org.