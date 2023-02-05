YARMOUTH – Philip B. Townsend passed away Jan. 30, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Phil was born in Portland on May 15, 1943, the son of Clarence and Cecilia (Arsenault) Townsend. The family lived in Edgecomb and later moved to Yarmouth, where Phil resided for most of his life.

He attended North Yarmouth Academy, and then graduated in the inaugural class of Yarmouth High School in 1962.

Following graduation, Phil worked in the area for several years before being called for service in Vietnam. Like many veterans of that conflict, his experiences were intense, though he never minded talking about them in later years, generally keeping the anecdotes light. Phil made a lifelong friend while serving, and had mutual visits with his buddy, Lex Gilbert, for years to come, where the heavier aspects of the war were recalled.

On returning to the states, Phil spent time exploring regions of Maine with his cousin. David DeLorme, who was developing the Maine Atlas and Gazetteer. Their exploits took them over various terrain, and one hot summer day Phil found himself hiking up a steep ridge that he christened “Fat Man’s Woe”. That place name can still be found on Map 50 of the Atlas. Seeking tamer pursuits, Phil settled in as a house painter for many years, and was known as an expert “sash man”.

The love of Phil’s life was Pam, his companion for 47 years. Pam shared Phil’s affinity for good food and music, and they sought out new venues, particularly those with a piano. If the piano player could play Gershwin, Phil was in! A couple of local pianists, Bill Foster and Doc Ira Stockwell, actually became good friends of Phil and Pam’s over the years. Phil also had a rich baritone voice, and could belt out a tune with the best of them, particularly after a couple of scotches. Phil and Pam traveled the state, the Bar Harbor area being a favorite spot.

Phil was an avid reader, and often had two or three books going at once. A hot summer day would often find him parked in the shade at the local cemetery, where “there is plenty of company, but nobody bothers me”. His wry wit was legendary, and even recently a “good to see you Phil” salutation would be met with a smile and a “you’ll get over it” retort. An unabashed liberal, Phil would hold court at AMVETS Post 2 in Yarmouth, where he was a longtime member and trustee, and amiably school his more conservative friends, eliciting a chuckle from even the staunchest.

A true Mainer, Phil appreciated his surroundings, and was happy strolling through the woods with his rusty, er trusty, shotgun, or casting a piece of salt pork at Runaround Pond in search of a pickerel. He even got into a little ice fishing at Moosehead Lake with his buddy, Warren Mahan, though neither of them strayed too far from the woodstove.

Phil had many good friends who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Mary Strout; and is survived by his brother, Michael Townsend, of Yarmouth, Peter Townsend, of Homer, Alaska and Port Townsend Wash., sister, Jane Daniels of Dexter; and several nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by his longtime partner, Pam Marchant, and her children James Marchant, of Portland, Sean Marchant of Lumberton Texas, and Elizabeth Almodobar, of Nantucket Mass., and their families.

A “Toast to Phil” will be held in the club room at AMVETS Post 2 in Yarmouth on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.

A private burial with Military Honors will be take place in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yarmouth.

