STANDISH – Richard Aube, 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at his home in Standish with his wife at his side, after a long battle with cancer.

Richard “Dick” served in the New York National Guard from 1956-1964 at Fort Drum, N.Y.

Richard was a snowbird and wintered in Saint James City, Fla. since 1988. Richard enjoyed boating and enjoyed teaching his family to water ski, he loved the sun and warmer weather.

As a young man, Richard started his career as a building contractor in New York. Richard bought a large parcel of land in Standish and traveled to Maine on the weekends to start his vision of building a mobile home park. In 1969, he moved to Maine full time. Through his hard work, his vision was well underway and became what is known today as Pine Tree Mobile Home Estates, with almost 200 homes when he sold it in 1987.

In 1985, Richard took on his most challenging adventure and purchased the “Cascade Inn,” a 450-seat restaurant in Saco, and with no experience whatsoever, Richard continued the long history of success of the Cascades until 2007. He continued several adventures and projects until retirement.

Richard is survived by his wife of 41 years. He is also survived by his son, Richard Aube of Greensboro, N.C., daughter, Hollie of Waterford, N.Y.; son, Joseph of Sebago, daughter, Penny of Bridgton, Heidi of Westbrook, and Larry of Casco.

Richard had 13 grandchildren, Wendy, Jason, Shauna, Marie, Erika, Chris, Angel, Thomas, Kristina, Daniel, Morgan, Ryan and Craig. He also had 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, Richard and his wife were known for family cookouts at their Watchic Lake home several times a year.

Richard was very much loved by family and friends, and will be surely missed. May he rest in peace.

Visitation will be held on Sunday Feb. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22), Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

