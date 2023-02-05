RAYMOND – Sue Butterfield’s smile beamed–every minute of her beautiful life–with such joy and generosity that anyone lucky enough to be in its path was delightfully warmed.

Suzanne Francoeur was born in Westbrook on Nov. 25, 1937.

She was predeceased by her adoring parents, Aurel and Simonne Francoeur; and vivacious aunt, Dolores “Lala” Delcourt.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Philip. They enjoyed the most wonderful, supportive, loving marriage for 63 years and raised their family in Gorham before retiring to Crescent Lake in Raymond. Sue is survived by their eight children, Kirk, Karen, Kelly, Kathie, Krista, Karla, Keith, and Kevin and their partners Gretchen Curtis, Roxanne Borcich, Martin Foley, Jeffrey Meninno, and Blue Butterfield; Sue’s brother, Michel J. Francoeur, his wife Cathy and their sons Mark and Scott; her nine grandchildren, who brought her so much love and happiness, are Lucas, Philip, and Simon Butterfield; Danielle, Colette, and Austin Donnelly; Suzanna Butterfield; and Satchel and Bryce Butterfield.

Sue Francoeur met Philip Butterfield as a fellow lifeguard at the Westbrook pool in 1954. They played and sang and taught swimming to kids who watched them fall in love; rehearsing a joy of birth and children, growth and connection that became limitless once they married; and it lasted forever.

Her life of “make-it-look-simple” productivity was mind-boggling: eight kids (in 9 1/2 years), everyone out the door to school with personalized lunches waiting for them on the counter, a 20-year career as a mail carrier, rapt attendance at thousands of sporting events, conferences, and performances. She was interested and curious, never nosey. If you loved something and were hanging with Sue, she was into it, too. Interested in oyster farming? electronic dance music? teaching skiing in the Rockies? performing musical theater? You walked away with both her intense support and pondering some of her thoughtful questions.

Sue was not a partier, but no one threw a more welcoming, fun, laid back, yet well-planned, event. The only way to upset Sue Butterfield was to tell her that her party would run out of food. That’s the Sue that all of Westbrook and Gorham knew – warm, selfless, radiating optimism.

But as her St. Joseph’s College professor–a strict nun with a single student in her second year Latin class–discovered 65 years ago, Sue was also a savant with names, knowledge, and wisdom at the ready. While her brilliance was never dispensed unnecessarily, she often asked about old friends or unsolved challenges long after we ourselves had forgotten the names or details. Just hours before she left us, she reeled off Phil’s appointment dates and recalled a hilariously absurd family moment.

Sue, with her lovely bronze skin, took breaks from Maine winters by heading for the warm sands, surf, and people of the Caribbean; even convincing Phil and the kids to buy an inn on the island of Anguilla. She and her family filled it with memories and the company of new friends for 20 years.

Her loyalty was fierce but measured. While reaching for second collection money at her (approx.) 3,000th consecutive Catholic Mass, she learned the money would be used to oppose gay rights. She left then and there, choosing a different place to house her spirituality thereafter. She exuded everything good in a human and leaves us all with a legacy of compassion, love, and impossible shoes to fill.

Her family is forever grateful to the doctors and nurses at New England Cancer Specialists who helped give her family and friends the joy of her presence into her 85th year and the wonderful team at Hospice of Southern Maine for allowing her to leave us with the same incredible grace with which she lived.

There will be no funeral services. The family will plan a celebration of life “at the lake” at some point when the weather is warm and the timing is right.

To share memories of Sue or to leave the family a online condolence, pleas visit http://www.athutchins.com

