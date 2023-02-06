Ten Bowdoin College students were displaced when a pipe burst in the 16-story Cole Tower dorms early Sunday morning. The break happened following a stretch of cold weekend weather, when windchills dropped as low as -40 Fahrenheit in the Midcoast.

The dorm, which houses 218 students, was evacuated at 2 a.m. after the elbow of a sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, according to Jeff Tuttle, assistant vice president of facilities.

Following the evacuation, students were ushered into a connecting dining hall and stayed with friends until they were allowed back in at 4:45 p.m. Tuttle said 10 students living on the second floor were assigned to new rooms in the tower or sent to neighboring dorms for the time being.

Tuttle said the burst pipe caused thousands of dollars in damages. He said depending on how long the flooded area takes to dry out and the availability of contractors and materials, it is unknown when students will return to their original room assignments.

“We are working hard to get them back in as quickly as possible,” said Tuttle.

This story may be updated.

