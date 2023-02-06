Helen Leone Pratt Newton, of West Kennebunk, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. She was born in Easton, New York, in 1936, daughter of Forrest and Eva Pratt. She graduated from Greenwich (New York) High School and Cornell University’s then College of Home Economics, and later received a master’s from the College of Saint Rose.

She married the late Ronald Newton in 1959. She loved traveling with Ron, from their honeymoon trip in the Canadian maritime provinces, to the United Kingdom for their 35th anniversary, and numerous trips around New England and across the country.

She was a garment sewer for much of her life, beginning as a farm kid active in 4-H, through her college education, to making clothes for her children, and then dressing dolls to be Christmas gifts in the community during her retirement.

She began her teaching career in Ovid, New York. After two years, she and Ron moved to Ravena, New York, where she taught one year and then took a break to start a family.

Helen and Ron settled in New Baltimore, New York, in 1965, and she began teaching home economics in the Albany public schools in the early 1970s, retiring in 1995. She served as the advisor for the FHA/HERO club, working with students who went on to compete nationally in the program.

During this time, she was active in the Congregational Christian Church in Ravena, New York, and the New Baltimore Reformed Church. She helped organize the Hannakrois Chapter NSDAR in 1976 and served two terms as chapter regent. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron of the chapter in New Baltimore and District Deputy Grand Matron. She also served as Senior State President for the New York State Society, Children of the American Revolution.

Advertisement

After moving to West Kennebunk in 1998, she was active in Christ Church, Community Outreach Services, Seashore Trolley Museum, and other community activities. She served as Senior National Vice President of the New England Region for the National Society Children of the American Revolution and as Senior State President for the Maine State Society. She served as chapter regent for Rebecca Emery Chapter NSDAR, and as a state officer and a state chairman for the Maine State Organization Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Newton after more than 50 years of marriage, and son Robert Newton. She is survived by her children David Newton and Rhonda Newton, son-in-law Steve Anderson, two sisters-in-law, two nieces, and many who remember her warmth and friendliness.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 6 Dane St., Kennebunk, with visitation preceding from 10 to 11 a.m. An interment service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. at the Easton Rural Cemetery, Easton, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Outreach Services, PO Box 1175, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Helen’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: