AUGUSTA ­­— On Feb. 2, Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, welcomed Young School kindergartener Nolan Watson and his family, to the State House. Sen. Bailey presented a legislative sentiment to Nolan in recognition of his heroic action alerting his family that their home was on fire.

“Nolan’s decisive, quick action sets an excellent example for all of us,” said Sen. Bailey. “His story is also a reminder that heroes come in all shapes and sizes — and that any of us can become a hero on any given day.”

In November 2022, Nolan awoke his family when he discovered that their home was on fire. The Saco Fire Department presented a Lifesaving Award to Nolan, and presented him with some fire safety gifts from the National Fire Protection Association. During Fire Prevention Week, which was Oct. 9-15, Saco Fire Department Lt. Karl Finley visited Mrs. Pamela Kinney’s classroom and taught the students fire safety practices. Although Nolan was absent during Fire Prevention Week, Mrs. Kinney and Nolan’s parents reviewed the lessons with Nolan.

To learn more about fire safety practices, visit www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/. To invite the Saco Fire Department to visit your classroom, contact Lt. Finley at [email protected] or call (207) 282-3244.

A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments.

