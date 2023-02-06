SACO — Thornton Academy’s Pops Orchestra takes the stage on Saturday, Feb. 11 with “I Love Rock and Roll,” a rock-themed performance featuring electric guitar, electric violin, and drum solos.

Selections include Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Ozzy Osborn’s “Crazy Train,” and the Nirvana hit “Teen Spirit.”

The 35 members of the orchestra will wear rock themed outfits, and in true rock and roll fashion, the show will feature solo performances by guitarist Ariana Cote, drummer Jordan Dube, and violinists Stella Duquette, Edie Harriman, and Gianna Stone,

The performance begins at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11. TA students will be offering face painting for kids prior to the show.

Tickets are $5 and are available at www.thorntonacademy.org/arts/box-office

