BIDDEFORD — Prominent New York City-based artist Nikki Lindt will be the speaker for the University of New England’s annual Connections Lecture series, according to a university press release. The discussion, “Nikki Lindt: Recording the Unseen World Beneath Us,” will be held on UNE’s Biddeford Campus at noon on March 9.

The Connections Lecture series, hosted by UNE’s College of Arts and Sciences, brings together leading thinkers from multidisciplinary perspectives, according to the release. It encourages attendees to engage with scholarly work beyond the classroom with the notion that true understanding comes from breaking down disciplinary boundaries.

Brought up between New York and the Netherlands, Lindt is a multimedia artist whose work examines climate change, environmental stewardship, and relationship to place. She works primarily in the mediums of painting, video, and underground sound on long-term projects, often collaborating with scientists, philosophers, social scientists, sociologists, and others.

With a global perspective, Lindt has participated in residencies at many field stations, including the Toolik Field Station in Alaska; the Abisko Scientific Research Station in Sweden, a project of The Swedish Polar Research Secretariat; the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest; and the Urban Field Station in New York City.

In 2022, her work was the subject of a feature on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Eric G. E. Zuelow, Ph.D., professor of European and world history, said Lindt’s creative approach reflects UNE’s commitment to engaging students in interdisciplinary educational opportunities, whereby they learn to understand how other disciplines cross over into their own fields of study.

“The Connections Lecture series is designed to showcase the reality that knowledge does not stop easily at disciplinary boundaries or academic department doors,” Zuelow saidd. “It features speakers whose work truly crosses these divides, and Lindt certainly does this. She is an artist, but her work touches on environmental studies, geology, climatology, and more.

“Our hope is that students — and faculty — will both encounter a unique artistic vision but will also think about the world in a different way,” he said. “We’d like them to realize that there are hidden parts of non-human nature that only very creative approaches can unearth.”

The lecture and lunch will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of UNE’s Campus Center in Biddeford. A panel featuring Lindt and UNE faculty will also be held at 4 p.m. the same day in the St. Francis Room within the Jack S. Ketchum Library.

To watch her appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning”, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3CbdS_QYsM

