SATURDAY

Public bean supper, including two kings of baked beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, bread, assorted pies for dessert and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC at 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under. Take-out orders available by advance orders, call 854-9157.

