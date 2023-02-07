BIDDEFORD — Rev. Shirley Bowen has been helping people in her community for a long time. She was recognized for her work when she was named this year’s recipient of the prestigious A. William Kany, Jr. Leadership Award for her innumerable contributions over many years leading the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center in Biddeford. The award was presented by the Kany award selection committee’s Bill Kany during the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Feb. 2.

Bowen recently retired as executive director of Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center after more than a decade at the organization’s helm. During her tenure, Seeds of Hope has become an important beacon of support and services in the community for residents and neighbors that need a hand, due to the tireless and creative efforts of Rev. Shirley and her team,” said Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim LaBelle.

The organization provides a daily meal, offers clothing, and related personal needs at no cost, and delivers job services to all neighbors who need a helping hand. The facility also acts as a warming center during the winter to keep people safe overnight during inclement weather.

The A. William Kany, Jr. Leadership Award is given annually to a local leader who has significantly contributed to the growth and success of the Biddeford and Saco region over many years. It is a collaborative effort spearheaded by three local civic and community organizations: Heart of Biddeford, Saco Main Street, and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I deeply appreciate the acknowledgement of my leadership of Seeds of Hope, but it is a ‘We’ organization with an outstanding board, staff, volunteers, and our neighbors helping each other that makes the work possible,” Bowen said as she accepted the award.

Bowen, known as “Rev. Shirley,” joins an illustrious list of past winners of this annual award, including Roland Eon, David Flood, Bill Johnson, Leo Menard, Tammy Ackerman, Renee O’Neil, Monsignor Rene Mathieu, Lou Chantigny and most recently Doug Sanford. Bowen was given two paintings by renowned local artist Eileen Foley, one of which depicted seeds blooming into flowers, reflective of the organization’s work.

The Chamber of Commerce also presented their annual Member Awards during the meeting to the following businesses and organizations:

The New Business of the Year award was given to Mia Sorella’s Studio Custom Furniture & Design for their creativity and customer-centric orientation in providing design and home decorating expertise.

The Non-Profit Organization of the Year award was shared between two local organizations: Apex Youth Connection was cited for helping kids gain experience and confidence through their numerous programs, and the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club was recognized for their more than 100 years of providing “service above self” through their many volunteer and donation efforts in the local community over the years.

The Small Business of the Year honor was awarded to Aquaboggan. A long-time family favorite, Aquaboggan continues to innovate and invest in new amenities such as the recently added drive-in theater to provide a great entertainment destination locally.

The Large Business of the Year award was given to Maine Community Bank/Biddeford Savings Bank. The company was cited for their success in generating growth while maintaining their primary focus on local service and support in our community.

The Employer of the Year award was given to Elements: Books Coffee Beer, for their proactive and consistent efforts to ensure employee safety and for building a fantastic employee culture and team spirit.

LaBelle said the Chamber of Commerce extends its congratulations and appreciation to all the award winners.

