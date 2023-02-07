The Scarborough Public Library will host a “Blind Date with a Book” event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Books wrapped in brown paper, with just a few words on the cover, will be presented to attendees. It is truly a blind date with a book as there is no way to judge the book by its cover.

The event is geared toward readers of all ages and runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the library’s meeting room.

For more information, visit scarboroughlibrary.org.

