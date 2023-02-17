When we think of nonprofit or human services agencies, it’s easy to focus on what is given by the employees and volunteers that make the day-to-day of such organizations possible. Less often do we focus on the incredible communities of giving that can be created along the way by our neighbors who utilize the services.

When I was fortunate enough to begin my work with The Gathering Place (TGP) two years ago, I knew I was walking into something special; I just couldn’t quite put my finger on the specifics of what made the space and the efforts of those involved so warm. What I’ve come to learn is that — amazing as they are — the efforts of employees and volunteers are only a small piece of what makes TGP so unique. It quickly became clear that what I was observing was a familial space where everyone looked after everyone regardless of status as guest or volunteer.

Recently, I was fortunate enough to see our eclectic family spring to action in a way that wasn’t encouraged, requested, or forced. When one of TGP’s long-time guests observed a household in need, they stepped in by using their community connections to secure the household a dramatically discounted rate at an area hotel. This guest brokered this deal independently, not even sticking around to announce their good deed or see the fruits of their efforts. They simply and quietly set things in motion for their neighbors in need and carried about their business. This small effort opened doors and built connections between TGP and other community partners that will hopefully result in more opportunities for folks to remain safe in the future.

Whether tinkering and helping with cars in disrepair in the parking lot, sharing a take-out order of food, swooping in to give tired moms and dads a reprieve from busy children, or offering a hand or a shoulder to someone who is fearful of the future, I have seen our community of friends help one another in a thousand ways. In many ways TGP serves as a home away from home for many of our neighbors. Naturally, the sense of warmth, safety, companionship, and caring that we all strive to cultivate in our own homes, is the same essence of what can be felt and observed on any given Tuesday at The Gathering Place.

As an employee of TGP, I frequently hear praise for the work done by myself and my colleagues for the visible efforts we are making in our community. What is less observable is the kindness and compassion shared among those we are fortunate enough to serve every day. I wanted to take the space afforded us on this page to honor the amazing folks who join us at TGP, selflessly offering one another so much on a daily basis. The Gathering Place would not exist if it weren’t for the volunteers and staff who offer their unyielding support and effort to the Brunswick community, but TGP wouldn’t be what it is without the color, character, good humor, and care offered by those who frequent the space.

I count myself fortunate to have had the experiences I have at TGP. It’s easy to get caught up in the drudgery and hardship we all observe in our world, but watching folks feed one another, share laughter, keep each other safe, and maybe even troubleshoot a pesky muffler refills my cup and gives me reason to smile. I invite you to join in our community, whether you have a free moment to volunteer, or simply want to come enjoy a cup of coffee with us, please do. There’s something special about this little community that has hashed out its corner of Brunswick, we’d love to share it with you.

Alexander Bessey is The Gathering Place’s community navigator. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

