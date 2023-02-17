Bombarded by stories of a fringe-driven GOP, power-crazed Putin, serial killer-terrorized nation and climate change-threatened world, it would be easy to fall into a Job-like funk. “Do your thing, Mr. Grim Reaper, I’m done.”

But that’s not the way I roll. I’d rather savor life’s sweet offerings than succumb to the daily madness. Here are just some of the blessings I’ve experienced over the last three weeks.

Our host student Chloe (Bowdoin ’26), a first-generation college student, California native, neuroscience major and softball player, texted me a photo of her first-semester grades: all As.

Granddaughter Emma (Bowdoin ’25) ran a leg on the 4-by-800 relay at the Maine State Meet at Bates, which the Bowdoin women won for the first time in 11 years.

We had a fine meal at Joshua’s Tavern with our granddaughter Karis (Bowdoin ’23), who excelled academically at Bowdoin while discovering her career calling: psychotherapist.

We had a delightful conversation with Rai (Bowdoin ’13) who just got her license to counsel private clients in addition to her work as a diversity counselor at Johns Hopkins University. Rai is having a blast with Novi Rain, her new 5-pound puppy, a Yorkipoo. She graciously cooks real human food for Novi’s meals.

Mamadou (Bowdoin ’20) called Tina on her birthday to say how much his friends appreciated her joyous spirit. He couldn’t have shared a better gift.

Juan (Bowdoin ’21), who’s off to a roaring start as an entrepreneur, sent a clip quoting the founder of Netflix who said, “I resolved a long time ago not to be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife. The thing I’m most proud of in my life is not the companies I started, it’s the fact that I was able to start them while staying married to the same woman, having my kids grow up knowing me and (best as I can tell) liking me, andbeing able to spend time pursuing the other passions in my life.”

Erica (Bowdoin ’14) let us know that her book (“Wolffish: Wolf, Self and the Stories We Tell About Fear”) has been included on the 10-books-you-should-read-in 2023 lists by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Los Angeles Times and Time magazine, among others. Wowser!

Granddaughter Tess will enter Connecticut College (Tina’s alma mater) in the fall. She said that her admiration for Tina played a big part in her decision.

Granddaughter Phoebe blew us away with her creative drawings and writings during a recent visit to Belmont, Massachusetts. Not to be outdone, Phoebe’s younger sister Charlotte demonstrated fearless determination and skill during her swim lessons. Note: Her great grandfather Walter Savell, who swam at Yale, once held a world record in the breaststroke.

Ashton Grant, the grandson of our good friends Hugh and Surrey Hardcastle and a member of the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, got selected to coach the wide receivers for the North squad at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Xander Werkman, the grandson of our good friends Steve and Sue Loebs and the Captain of the Bowdoin men’s basketball team, was named Player of the Week by the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association for averaging 24.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in a pair of NESCAC wins during a recent weekend.

We recently enjoyed stimulating conversations with my stepsons Andy and Ed and their wives Ana and Sarah about everything from the joys of parenting to the goals of education to the challenges facing the nation and the world.

As a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Outreach Committee, I helped decide how to give away the $50,000 raised in our annual Christmas fair and through donations to area nonprofits.

I had a wonderful conversation with Chris Kurz, my daughter-in-law’s father, about a book he might write, which would impart real-world lessons to young entrepreneurs.

Finally, I got a good report after the last of my 11 chemotherapy treatments for non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Everything went well. The oncology nurse said I was a “textbook case” and the oncologist said I was a “poster child” for the treatment.

Life looks pretty good from this octogenarian’s corner. Pretty good indeed.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns.

