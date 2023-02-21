MSAD 75 election

In a couple short weeks, at the Harpswell Community School, there will be an election for two of the Harpswell representatives to the MSAD 75 School Board. As someone appointed to a seat on the board last year, I had hoped to run for election to continue that post but find myself overextended and unable to continue past the current term I’m serving.



This election is important. I’ve seen MSAD 75 make progress toward unification in the year since my appointment, but not enough, and that progress is tested at every turn. Earlier this month, the newly hired superintendent announced his resignation, citing challenges over “implicit divisions” that are “stagnating the opportunity for systemic educational progress.” This resignation is a symptom of the larger problems in our district, and an act that can’t be taken lightly.



The divisions within our district have real consequences, affecting the education and wellbeing of students and livelihood of district staff. However, on March 11, Harpswell has an opportunity to take a step toward unification and progress, which is why I will be voting for Gregory Greenleaf and writing in Bart Beattie for the second seat. I urge all Harpswell residents to do the same.



Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Harpswell Community School.

Greta Warren,

Harpswell

Greenleaf for MSAD 75 board

My name is Gregory Greenleaf. I’m a public high school English teacher, have lived with my wife and children in Harpswell for 12 years, and am running for the MSAD 75 School Board.

I work at Greely High School in Cumberland, and each day, I place my energies and faith in the young people who enter my classroom. It’s such a rewarding job!

Our two younger children attend MSAD 75 schools, and our oldest is a recent graduate of Mt. Ararat High School. When the three of them attended Harpswell Community School, I was honored to serve as Chair of the PTO. During my two-year term, I worked with parents to raise money to fund programs to encourage reading, science fairs, and the wonderful HCS swim program at the Bowdoin College pool.

I’ve volunteered with parents and grandparents for the Chili-Chowdah fundraisers and chaired board meetings to discuss effective ways to reinvest the money into Harpswell’s most important asset — children.

I am running for the school board because I want to continue doing my part to make sure all the children in our town and across the district receive the lifelong benefits of a first-class education.

Specifically, I will support developing an educational vision — a strategic plan — that outlines a path forward to continued fiscal responsibility for the district and academic excellence and personal well-being, including strengthening resources for student mental health services and expanding pathways to graduation for alternative learning styles.

I look forward to being a positive contributor to the board—one who is known for building fact-based consensus instead of division. I ask for your vote and promise that, if elected, I will work hard to make all our schools welcoming places to learn and grow. Thank you!

Gregory Greenleaf,

Harpswell

Herman for District 5 Council seat

When we bought our house in Brunswick in 1994, I was the mother of a first grader and a preschooler. It was a joy to have our kids grow up in this town, with its focus on community and good schools. It was a pleasure to watch their friends grow up, too. Some of these young people came home after college. One of them, Mattie Daughtry, is now our State Senator. Another is running as a write-in candidate for the Town Council open seat in District 5.

Ben Herman is a builder and draftsmen. He and his spouse Olivia are new parents who live on Jordan Avenue. They were married at our town gazebo. Ben has been a longtime coach at Brunswick High School. He has deep roots in this town. He cares very much about education and about affordable housing. Service to community runs in Ben Herman’s family. District 5 voters now have an excellent chance to add a thoughtful, energetic, young member to our council.

Please write him in on your ballot.

Charlotte Agell,

Brunswick

Hicks for District 5 Council seat

Brunswick’s District 5 is holding a special election on Feb. 28 to fill its Town Council seat and complete the remainder of a three-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2023. Unfortunately, no one filed to run for the position and so no names will be listed on the ballot. If anyone registered to vote in District 5 would like to vote, they will have to write-in a name of someone who lives in the district.

Because of that, I am announcing that I have declared myself a write-in candidate and am willing to serve this role if elected. I have been a resident of Brunswick since 2016 and have lived in District 5 off of Jordan Avenue since 2020. I have served on the town’s Recycling and Sustainability Committee since 2018, and I would work hard to represent the district if elected. I would appreciate it if you considered me, Jennifer Hicks, as a write-in option. Thank you!

Jennifer Hicks,

Brunswick

MSAD 75 superintendent turnover

To portray, as some media outlets and members of the public have done, that MSAD 75 has “gone through” six superintendents in six years is not telling the full story and is, quite frankly, rather disingenuous and gives a misleading impression to the public at large.



Let’s review the timeline as based upon media reports:



In June 2018, the superintendent retired after many years of service. In February 2019, the assistant superintendent who was acting as the interim superintendent was tapped to be the state’s deputy commissioner of education, quite a distinguished honor. The board then hired a retired superintendent from another district to serve as the interim superintendent while they conducted the job search for this top position, which can take many months as it certainly takes time to find a qualified candidate. The position of interim is temporary in nature. It is a common practice in the private sector to hire a temporary CEO to oversee operations while the search is conducted for a full-time replacement. MSAD 75 is essentially a $50 million corporation, and the superintendent is the CEO.



In July 2019, a superintendent was hired, but he resigned in January 2021 since he was presented with the prestigious opportunity to attend a 12-month, out of state elite military officer training academy. The same person who had previously served as interim superintendent returned for the temporary role again, which allowed for continuity, consistency and stability given his existing knowledge of MSAD 75’s policies, budget, staff, etc. The current superintendent started in July 2022 and will work through June 2023.



To state the district has “gone through” six superintendents in as many years without noting the background discredits the caliber and qualifications of these leaders and presents an incomplete picture of school board and district operations.



Kathy Montejo,

Bowdoinham

Past MSAD 75 board member

