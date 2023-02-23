Andre G. Philippon

TOPSHAM – Andre G. Philippon passed away Jan. 18, 2023. A MASS of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Saint Charles Borromeo church, McKeen Street, Brunswick. A reception will follow in the Church hall.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.