WATERVILLE — The Colby women’s hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament after winning six of its last seven games.
The one loss came March 3 to Hamtilon College in the New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinals.
Still, the Mules (17-7-0) did enough to secure a spot in the national tournament for a second consecutive season. Colby — which set a program record with victories in a season — will host Norwich University (19-7-2) on Wednesday night at 7.
Last season, Colby dropped a tough 3-2 overtime decision to Plattsburgh State in the national quarterfinals.
On the men’s side, Bowdoin College earned an automatic bid to the NCAA D-III tournament after it won the NESCAC title game Sunday in dramatic fashion. The seventh-seeded Polar Bears (15-9-3) beat No. 8 Williams College 3-2 in overtime in the conference final Sunday.
Bowdoin will play at Curry College (Milton, Mass.) in a first round game Saturday night at 7. The winner will play at Hobart College (Geneva, N.Y.) in the quarterfinals. The Colonels (21-5-1) earned an at-large bid to the tournament.
Elsewhere in the men’s field, the University of New England in Biddeford will play Plymouth State in an NCAA D-III opening round game. The Nor’eaasters (19-6-2) are making their fourth appearance in the national tournament.
