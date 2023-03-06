WATERVILLE — The Colby women’s hockey team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament after winning six of its last seven games.

The one loss came March 3 to Hamtilon College in the New England Small College Athletic Conference semifinals.

Still, the Mules (17-7-0) did enough to secure a spot in the national tournament for a second consecutive season. Colby — which set a program record with victories in a season — will host Norwich University (19-7-2) on Wednesday night at 7.

Last season, Colby dropped a tough 3-2 overtime decision to Plattsburgh State in the national quarterfinals.

On the men’s side, Bowdoin College earned an automatic bid to the NCAA D-III tournament after it won the NESCAC title game Sunday in dramatic fashion. The seventh-seeded Polar Bears (15-9-3) beat No. 8 Williams College 3-2 in overtime in the conference final Sunday.

Bowdoin will play at Curry College (Milton, Mass.) in a first round game Saturday night at 7. The winner will play at Hobart College (Geneva, N.Y.) in the quarterfinals. The Colonels (21-5-1) earned an at-large bid to the tournament.

Elsewhere in the men’s field, the University of New England in Biddeford will play Plymouth State in an NCAA D-III opening round game. The Nor’eaasters (19-6-2) are making their fourth appearance in the national tournament.

