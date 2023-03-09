BRUNSWICK – Diane Lynn Black, 74, died Feb. 13, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

She was born Aug. 28, 1948 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Winthrop M. and Stella G. Stowell. She attended Freeport schools and Pride School, South Portland. She married Earl Black June 14, 1986 in Brunswick.

She was an avid artist, poet, storyteller, actress and Tai Chi instructor at Spindleworks, Brunswick. She enjoyed being with people, especially family and friends. She adored animals, particularly cats and horses.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Black of Brunswick; a brother, Brian M. Stowell and his wife Jean L. of Wales; a nephew, Heath M. Stowell of Woolwich; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks at the United Methodist Church, 320 Church Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Updated service information, memories and condolences will be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to

Independence Association,

3 Industrial Parkway, Suite 1

Brunswick, ME 04011;

Spindleworks,

7 Lincoln St.,

Brunswick, ME 04011; or

Pine Tree Camp,

114 Pine Tree Camp Rd.,

Rome, ME 04963