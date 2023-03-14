TOPSHAM – Warren H. Bryant passed away on March 9, 2023 at the age of 81 surrounded by family at his home in Topsham, after a valiant eight-year fight against Parkinson’s Disease. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved the outdoors and spending time with his family at their camp on the shores of Lake Pennesseewassee. Warren was born June 17, 1941 to Howard and Dorothy (Hammond) Bryant, and grew up in South Paris, Maine. After graduating from So Paris High School in 1959 he entered the U.S. Air Force where he completed a four-year tour that included time in Alaska and Topsham, where he would eventually settle with his family. Warren and his wife, Bethany, were married on October 12, 1963 and started a family in Topsham where they still live today.

Warren spent 31 years working in public works at the Brunswick Naval Air Station where he was eventually promoted to the Division Director of Public Works. During their early years in Topsham, Warren was a volunteer fireman and a member of the Topsham JayCee’s. Following his retirement in 1995, he started his own electrical business that he ran until 2015, and also became a volunteer Water Quality Monitor for Lake Pennesseewassee. Bryant Electrical Service was a perennial sponsor of Topsham Rec Department’s sports teams, and he and Beth loved cheering on their grandchildren playing Topsham and Brunswick area sports.

Over the years Warren and Beth enjoyed traveling the country with family and their annual month-long visit to Anna Maria Island in Florida.

Warren is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bethany; his sons Darin W. and wife Patricia of Topsham, Chris P. and wife Haila of Brunswick; grandchildren Ashley and husband Mitchell Arndt, Joshua, Emily and husband Peter Maillet, Nathan and wife Erin, and Seth; great-grandchildren Madison and Natalie Arndt, Charlotte Maillet, and Jack Bryant.

Also surviving are sister-in-law Doreen Fitzgerald of South Paris, brother-in-law Daniel Goodwin and wife Nancy of Cousins Island, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine Bryant Pomeroy and her husband Gary.

There will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held on June 17, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Hillside Cemetery in South Paris.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to CHANS Hospice, Hospice Patient Care,

45 Baribeau Drive,

Brunswick, ME 04011

or

Maine Parkinson’s Society

146 Parkway South,

Suite 210

Brewer, ME 04412.