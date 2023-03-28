PHIPPSBURG – Laura Emma (Gilliam) Ridgewell, 82, of Small Point, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Laura was born at home, in West Point on July 27, 1940, the daughter of Freeman Gilliam and Vida (Coffin) Gilliam.

On June 13, 1964, Laura married her soulmate, Robert Ridgewell. The couple resided in West Point for many years and later moved to Small Point. They shared 51 years of marriage together until Bob’s passing in 2015. Their love for each other was unconditional.

Laura attended Phippsburg and Bath schools, graduating from Morse high school. She was a well known and loved member of the community, who had a real knack for storytelling.

She took on many adventures in her life. She was the past President of the Maine’s Fisherman’s Wife’s Association, wrote a column for Commercial Fisheries News, a member of the Small Point Baptist Church, and an avid Knitter and seamstress. She had impeccable taste and style – you would never catch her without her Pearl earrings.

Laura had a passion for playing the Piano, which was a real gift from God. Her and Bob ran The Center Store for many years, and often you could hear Laura playing her Piano in the back room.

Although Laura had many talents, but arguably her greatest talent was cooking. She had a passion for feeding people – you would never leave her house hungry. She was well known for her, seafood casserole and her “sauce” as her family lovingly called it.

Laura’s greatest love in this world was her son, Bobby Ridgewell who predeceased her in 1987. Although Bobby passed many years ago, she never let his spirit die. She always had a story to tell about him and a memory to pass along. Her love for Bob and Bobby was undying.

Laura was predeceased by her three sisters, Regina Gilliam, Sarah Wallace and Linda Wallace.

Laura leaves behind many nieces and nephews Janet Record, Holly Wallace, Troy McNeil, Todd Wallace, Abby Gilliam, Adam Wallace, Laurie Wallace and predeceased Jennifer Gonyea; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Small Point Baptist Church, Phippsburg, officiating will be Pastor Ari Keller.

