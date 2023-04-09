A Fryeburg man was arrested Easter Sunday after the compact car he was operating crossed the center line and collided head on with an SUV on the Naples Causeway.

In a news release issued Sunday night, The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said that 39-year-old Andrew Amato of Fryeburg is facing multiple charges including driving to endanger, operating under the influence, illegal possession of schedule Z drugs, a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court, and violating conditions of his release.

Police said the Naples Causeway, a narrow two-lane road that divides Long Lake and Brandy Pond, was filled with pedestrian and vehicular traffic drawn to the scenic roadway on Easter Sunday by the views of the lakes and distant mountains. Pedestrians often use a lakeside walkway to take photographs.

Though no one was seriously injured, Sgt. Joseph S. Dyar, said “this incident serves as reminder to pay attention to your surroundings and be mindful of traffic and other hazards when walking, running or biking.”

The incident began around 12:16 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on the Naples Causeway, which is also known as Route 302 or Roosevelt Trail in Naples. When officers arrived they found both vehicles on opposite sides of the road with extensive damage.

Investigators said that Amato was operating a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox head on. The SUV’s operator, 71-year-old Linda Mock of Raymond, was transported to Bridgton Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Amato and Mock were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

Amato was also transported to Bridgton Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After being examined by medical staff, Amato was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland and booked on the charges.

The Naples Causeway was closed to traffic for about 45 minutes following the crash.

