Jake Rainess and Quinn McDaniel hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday to lift Maine to its eighth straight win, 4-3 over Albany in Orono.

Maine (15-11, 9-0 America East) tied the game with an unearned run in the ninth.

Jeremiah Jenkins opened the scoring in the first inning with his 11th home run of the season. Rainess reached on an error in the fifth, stole second and third and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Marquez to make it 2-2.

Justin Baeyens earned the win with two hitless innings in relief of Noah Lewis.

SOFTBALL: Hannah Cochran belted a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs (11-18, 3-5 America East) edged the Black Bears (9-23, 2-5) in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Katie Jo Moery twice drove in Grace McGouldrick, with a single and a double, as Maine grabbed an early 3-0 lead.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Mitch Fossier scored the first of his two goals just nine seconds into the game and set up Nick Master’s go-ahead power-play goal in the second period, leading the Maine Mariners to a 5-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder at Cross Insurance Arena.

Fossier’s first goal was the fastest in franchise history.

Master and Tyler Hinan each had a goal and an assist, Austin Albrecht also scored, and Michael DiPietro made 29 saves.

Biddeford’s Brady Fleurent got his eighth goal of the season for Adirondack.

NHL: The Minnesota Wild signed 20-year-old defenseman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry-level contract, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Odell Beckham Jr., boosting their flagging wide receiver group while the team’s quarterback situation remains far from certain.

Beckham, 30, did not play last season following ACL surgery. He has five 1,000-yard seasons, but none since 2019 with Cleveland.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 for a 9-0 record, as Drew Rasmussen and two relievers combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam.

Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the most recent team to start 9-0.

• Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a home-plate collision with Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala during the Pirates’ 1-0 win.

• Andrés Muñoz, who led AL relievers in strikeouts last season, was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners because of a right deltoid strain.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in doubt.

Swanson was injured in the first half of the U.S. team’s 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland. She is the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and had a six-game scoring streak.

ENGLAND: Roberto Firmino scored an 87th-minute equalizer to slow Arsenal’s Premier League title quest, earning a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at home.

First-half goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave the league leaders a 2-0 lead. Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit before halftime, then missed a penalty after the break.

Arsenal now leads Manchester City by six points, but City has played one fewer match.

TENNIS

ESTORIL OPEN: Top-seeded Casper Ruud won his 10th ATP title by beating Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-6 (3) in Portugal.

CHARLESTON OPEN: Ons Jabeur won a championship rematch with Belinda Bencic, prevailing 7-6 (6), 6-4 in South Carolina for her third career WTA title.

MONTE CARLO OPEN: Tenth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was two points away from defeat before rallying to beat Laslo Djere 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the first round of the clay-court tournament in Monaco.

