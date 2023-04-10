Firefighters responded to a brush fire following a reported propane explosion near Cascade Road Monday afternoon.

A mile-long stretch of Cascade Road between Miles Avenue and Ross Road was closed about 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Old Orchard Beach fire department.

No further information was immediately available about the fire, whether anyone has been injured or if there has been any damage to the area.

This story will be updated.

