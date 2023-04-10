Thursday, March 30 was a late but successful night at the State House. We passed a continuing services budget to pay the bills, ensure good governance and honor our commitment to support our communities.

This Legislature, we are approaching the biennial budget in two phases to ensure that we keep the lights on and avoid a government shutdown, while also giving ourselves time to negotiate other measures. The legislation we passed on March 30 — Part I of the biennial budget — ensured just that. The state will continue to provide necessary and important services for the people of Maine, including property tax relief, education, medical services, long-term care, child care, behavioral health and more. LD 424 is a responsible budget of needs that does not include any new initiatives, but rather ensures that our communities are taken care of.

Part I of the biennial budget delivers on more than $242 million in tax relief. A large portion of this tax relief is dedicated to property tax relief programs. There are numerous programs that residents of Scarborough and Gorham may be eligible for, such as the Homestead Exemption Program. This program exempts $25,000 from the value of a Maine resident’s home from property taxes, while reimbursing municipalities for more than 75 percent of the lost revenue. The continuing services budget we just passed upholds this program, allowing municipalities like Scarborough to provide this tax relief to its residents.

The continuing services budget promotes stability for local municipalities that are currently working on their own budgets. When towns know what to expect from the state, they are better able to support the communities they serve. Maine families, communities and small business owners deserve this type of stability, transparency and leadership from their government.

Funding for education is a large contributing factor to this stability. This legislation ensures that the state meets it prior commitment to fund education at 55 percent that was mandated by voters in 2004. In 2021, the 130th Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills enacted a bipartisan budget meeting the 55 percent threshold of funding for education for the first time ever. Part I of the budget ensured that this threshold continues to be met.

This continued funding for K-12 education alleviates the burden on property taxpayers who historically filled this gap in funding. Along with the continued funding for free school meals for all and teacher retirement, we ensured that we are supporting education for our families and their children.

Each line of the budget affects people across the state. When I look at the services that we voted to continue funding, I see my friends, family and everyone who lives in District 30 receiving the support that they need to live their life. Teachers will continue to have a future in their retirement. The 128,000 children covered by the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) will continue to have health insurance. Those living in nursing homes and long-term facilities will continue to get the care they need. Farmers facing challenges due to extreme weather conditions will continue to have access to maintaining their farms.

This is a budget that pays the bills and ensures that the state can fulfill its obligations and commitments to all Mainers. While these initiatives are not new, they are life-sustaining investments in the health and well-being of Maine families, communities and local economies.

Now that we have laid the groundwork, we have the opportunity to work across the aisle to discuss new initiatives in Part II of the budget. That Thursday was the first of many late nights that we will have in order to support and help our communities. Our work at the State House has just begun.

Stacy Brenner represents Maine State Senate District 30, consisting of Bar Mills, Gorham, Scarborough, and part of Buxton. She can be reached at [email protected] or 207-287-1515. For updates, follow Brenner on Facebook at Facebook.com/SenatorStacyBrenner.

