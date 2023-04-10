MINNEAPOLIS — Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Cease, the American League Cy Young runner-up last season, gave up three runs but only one was earned after three errors by the White Sox.

Cease (2-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Twins hit just 2 for 48 and were scoreless in 16 innings in two games against Cease last season.

NOTES

ROYALS: Manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers after missing the club’s previous five games with COVID-19.

The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, the team’s bench coach.

GUARDIANS: Starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume a throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain.

The team said McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday. The right-hander was cleared to throw with a weighted ball.

RULES: Major League Baseball’s new rules designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action seem to be working through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season.

Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Limits on infield shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases were all implemented on Opening Day after testing in the minors and a dress rehearsal of sorts during this year’s big league spring training.

TRADE: The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for $100,000.

The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.

