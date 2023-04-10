NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson said Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond.

It was not clear if Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The police report obtained by The Associated Press indicated the incident took place on April 3 just before midnight. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.

Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement Saturday saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

He was replaced by Matt Crafton in the No. 51 Ford.

Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR’s top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

HENDRICK MOTORSPORT said it won’t appeal the latest penalties handed down by NASCAR on the race teams of drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron last week.

NASCAR took both the No. 48 and No. 24 cars to its R&D center following the race at Richmond and found illegal modifications in the greenhouse, or center, area of the car. NASCAR docked the team’s 60 points and five playoff points apiece last Thursday. Also, interim crew chiefs in Greg Ives for the No. 48 and Brian Campe for the No. 24 were fined $75,000 and suspended for two races.

A statement released by Hendrick Motorsports said the organization will be best served using its time and resources on competing each weekend.

“The area of the race cars NASCAR focused on is not related to our performance on the track,” the statement said.

Hendrick Motorsports had a successful appeal of penalties it incurred following the Phoenix race last month when its four race teams were assessed penalties of 100 points and 10 playoff points. All four crew chiefs were fined $100,000 and suspended four races.

But an appeals panel rescinded the points penalties for illegally modified radiator ducts, while letting the fines and suspensions stand.

An appeal last week by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was upheld by a three-person panel. Hamlin had hoped to rescind his 25-point penalty and $50,000 fine for acknowledging he intentionally hit Ross Chastain while fighting for track position at the end of the Phoenix race.

In response to driver and team calls for more clarity and openness in the process, NASCAR has modified its appeals process going forward. An appeals panel or final appeal officer may no longer rescind in full any part of the penalties assessed, a NASCAR spokesman said in an email to the AP.

It can lessen the fine, the length of a suspension or reduce the points that were docked, but not fully remove any of them.

NASCAR also has the right to publish the justification for any action taken by an appeals panel or final appeals officer.

In addition, NASCAR also plans to display illegally modified parts it has confiscated at race venues.

