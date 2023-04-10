Rita Therese (Desrosiers) Payheur, 90, passed away peacefully April 8, 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Rita was born on Dec. 14, 1932 in Biddeford; the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Desrosiers. From a very early age, Rita was bright and curious. The oldest of eight children, she helped her mom raise the many siblings. Rita also held a myriad of jobs as a girl and young woman to help support her family. She was a waitress and soda jerk at the Puritan, worked at Sabourin’s bakery, also she was a loom operator at the Bates Mill.

Rita’s family moved from downtown to a rural part of Biddeford in the mid-1940s. It was there that the city girl Rita met the love of her life, country boy Robert Payheur. They were married for 72 years, Robert passing last summer. Married at Saint Andre’s on Oct. 29, 1949, the young couple was very active in the church. They frequently went on church retreats and participated in church volunteer work such as collecting donations around the parish.

Besides taking care of her husband and raising two daughters, Rita was also a caretaker of many other family members throughout her life. The longest and most significant examples being: primary caregiver for her mother while her mom was in the final decade and a half of her life. Prior to that in the 1980s, Rita was caregiver to her paternal grandfather — who lived until age 101. And before that Rita was caretaker of her aunt Isabelle in the late-1970s.

Rita loved her home that her husband built for the family and especially her scenic Maine backyard through the changing seasons. A lifelong fan of the “staycation” long before it was an expression; she would always say (in French) “why would I want to go anywhere else for a view?” An avid gardener, Rita loved to work outdoors. She was happiest when she was outside on a beautiful day, busy doing projects on the property.

Rita is survived by her children, Ruthie Payheur of Biddeford, and Constance Payheur of Saco, spouse Julie Price. Rita is also survived by her beloved sisters and brothers: Renald Desrosiers of Biddeford, Pearl Dumais of Lyman, Connie Dean of Biddeford, Dennis Desrosiers of Biddeford and Doris Cyr of Biddeford. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita is preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Desrosiers of Biddeford and Robert Desrosiers of Wells.

A graveside service open to all will be held for Rita on Friday, April 14, at 1 1a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery on West Street in Biddeford. A gathering to celebrate Rita’s life will be held after the service starting at noon at York County Veteran’s Alliance, 24 Bradbury St., in Biddeford (near St. Joseph’s church). Everyone is welcome.

