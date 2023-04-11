CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole didn’t let Cleveland’s fast start rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.

Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The right-hander beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series.

Cole, who allowed five hits and struck out three, is 10-2 in 13 career starts versus Cleveland.

Cordero’s homer in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.

Anthony Rizzo had two RBI for the Yankees and Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games, the second longest in the majors since 2019. It’s the third longest in New York’s storied history since 1941.

BRAVES: Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Anderson, 24, began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued eight walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and then walked two batters while recording only two outs and allowing four earned runs in his only start for Gwinnett.

Following the start with Gwinnett, tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday surgery for Anderson is “imminent.”

“I think it probably answers some questions with Ian and what he did and didn’t do,” Snitker said. “Just the life of a pitcher, I guess.”

When healthy, Anderson has been at his best in the postseason. He was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts in 2020 and 2021. He threw five no-hit innings in the Braves’ 2-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series championship run.

Anderson struggled to return to his top form last season, when he was 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts for Atlanta and was sent to the minors in August.

Snitker said there was no evidence Anderson was having physical problems last season or this spring.

“The only time he said anything was after his last start with Gwinnett,” Snitker said.

“He’s been through a lot at a young age and his experience in a lot of big, big games. Hopefully, he can come back and be the Ian we know.”

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, the team announced.

Anderson was hurt in the game at Minnesota on Monday when he collided with Twins baserunner Matt Wallner. The White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place.

RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list after the right-hander reported lower back tightness.

Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA) had been scheduled to make his third start on Wednesday night against Boston. Instead, 22-year-old righty Taj Bradley will make his major league debut for the Rays.

Eflin, 29, signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. He went 3-5 in 20 games (13 starts) in 2022, his seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

His placement on the injured list is retroactive to April 8, which makes Eflin eligible to return on April 23.

“I expect it to be minimal,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said of the setback. “We’re trying to stay ahead of it. With where we’re at in the season and how important he is to us, let’s see if we can get it treated and calmed down pretty quickly.”

Eflin is the second member of Tampa Bay’s rotation to go on the IL. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who has been out with a left oblique strain, threw 15 pitches on Tuesday, his first pitches off a mound since late February.

TWINS: Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list after his sore right side didn’t show enough improvement in pregame workouts.

The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8.

Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBI in seven games.

